Fromi Recalls Cheese Due to Listeria

Fromi USA, New York, N.Y., is recalling its 7 cases of Soureliette cheese and 2 cases of Tomme Brebis Fedou because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled Tomme Brebis Fedou cheese and Soureliette were distributed to California, New York, and Massachusetts through retail stores.

The product Soureliette comes in a 3-lb box marked with an expiration date of 02/22/2017, 01/25/2017, and 08/02/2017 stamped on the top.

The product Tomme Brebis Fedou comes in a 3lb box marked with an expiration date of 02/22/2017stamped on the top.

Potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the foreign supplier revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 3-lb packages of Tomme Brebis Fedou cheese and Soureliette.