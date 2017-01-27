Food Quality & Safety

Fred Meyer Recalls Cupcakes Due to Undeclared Allergen

Fred Meyer Inc. has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.

Fred Meyer stores located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington are affected. The following items are subject to recall:

Product UPC Codes Size
Bakery Fresh Goodness

Carrot Cupcakes

 41573-27731 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017

Or before

 6 ct.
Bakery Fresh Goodness

Carrot Cupcakes

 41573-27732 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017

Or before

 12 ct.
Bakery Fresh Goodness

Carrot Cupcakes

 41573-27733 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017

Or before

 25 ct.

Fred Meyer has removed this item from its store bakery departments and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled Class 1 products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

 

