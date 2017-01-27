Fred Meyer Recalls Cupcakes Due to Undeclared Allergen

Fred Meyer Inc. has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes sold in its retail stores because the product may contain milk and soy not listed on the label.

Fred Meyer stores located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington are affected. The following items are subject to recall:

Product UPC Codes Size Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes 41573-27731 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017 Or before 6 ct. Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes 41573-27732 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017 Or before 12 ct. Bakery Fresh Goodness Carrot Cupcakes 41573-27733 Sell By Jan. 30, 2017 Or before 25 ct.

Fred Meyer has removed this item from its store bakery departments and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled Class 1 products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.