Fred Meyer Issues Allergy Alert on Whole Wheat Bread

Fred Meyer Stores has recalled the 16 oz Fred Meyer 100% Whole Wheat Bread sold in its retail stores because the product may contain nonfat dry milk not listed on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

There have been no reports of illness to date.

The recalled product is packaged in plastic bread bags and was sold in Fred Meyer stores located in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Fred Meyer has removed this item from its stores and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

The issue was discovered at the manufacturing facility.

Fred Meyer is recalling the following items:

FRED MEYER 100% WHOLE WHEAT BREAD, UPC 11110-10294, Julian Dates: 013 THRU 036, 16 oz size