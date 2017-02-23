Fratelli Beretta Recalls Mortadella Due to Undeclared Allergens

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., Mount Olive, N.J., is recalling approximately 468 pounds of mortadella product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains pistachio nuts, known allergens which are not declared on the product label.

The mortadella items were produced on Nov. 30, 2016. The following product is subject to recall:

3-oz. plastic packages containing slices of “Deli Thin Dietz & Watson Mortadella” with Lot# LO23633800 and Best By Date April 2, 2017.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Pennsylvania and further distributed to retail and distribution centers in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The problem was discovered Feb. 17, 2017 by the Dietz & Watson distributor who observed pistachio nuts through the clear product packaging in a case of products labeled as Deli Thin Dietz & Watson Mortadella products and notified the establishment. The Deli Thin Dietz & Watson Mortadella products are not formulated with pistachio nuts and do not declare the pistachio nut ingredient on the label.