Ford Brothers Recalls Beef Due to Undeclared Allergens

Ford Brothers Wholesale Meats, Inc., West Valley, N.Y., is recalling approximately 4,015 pounds of beef patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen raw beef patties were produced on Aug. 26, 2016 through May 4, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb. boxes containing four patties per pound of “MINEO & SAPIO BEEF PATTIES.”

5-lb. boxes containing six patties per pound of “MINEO & SAPIO BEEF PATTIES.”

5-lb. boxes containing eight patties per pound of “MINEO & SAPIO BEEF PATTIES.”

5-lb. boxes containing ten patties per pound of “MINEO & SAPIO BEEF PATTIES.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4625” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale locations in New York.

The problem was discovered on May 8, 2017 by FSIS personnel while conducting label review verification activities.