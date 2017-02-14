Food Industry CEOs to Gather at GFSI Conference

Leadership for Growth is the theme of GFSI’s 16th Global Food Safety Conference in Houston on February 27-March 2. Demonstrating that “food safety must come from the top” in a vibrant company food safety culture, seven CEOs of today’s food industry heavyweights are set to take the stage at this year’s global food safety event.

The following are lined up to speak on the role of food safety leadership through the Global Food Safety Initiative: Dave MacLennan, CEO, Cargill; Emmanuel Faber, CEO, Danone; Doug Baker, CEO, Ecolab; John P. Bilbrey, CEO, The Hershey Company; Irene Rosenfeld, CEO, Mondeléz; Tom Hayes, incoming CEO, Tyson Foods; and Danny Wegman, CEO, Wegman Foods.

With the vast amount of change seen in 2016, from new globally-relevant regulations such as Food Safety Modernization Act to the release of several revised scheme standards, the annual conference will focus on the need to cultivate the industry’s own leaders during this ever-changing food safety landscape and help them become effective leaders for the future.

The 2017 conference will highlight how GFSI serves as a driver to the food safety ecosystem and how companies can leverage GFSI for growth, no matter where in the supply chain they operate. In addition, over 40 exhibitors from all over the world will share the latest developments and features in the area of food safety.

Event coordinators are expecting record attendance with more than 1,100 delegates from over 50 countries at this year’s conference in Houston.