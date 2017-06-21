Fat Cat Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

A single production batch of Fat Cat Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce, sold specifically to Winn-Dixie Supermarkets, BI-LO Supermarkets, and Harvey’s Supermarkets in the Southeastern U.S., has been recalled due to a potential peanut contamination found in the product.

The recalled Fat Cat-brand Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce was distributed exclusively to Winn-Dixie Supermarkets, BI-LO Supermarkets, and Harvey’s Supermarkets in the Southeastern U.S. (464 stores in all). The stores that carried the product are located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Louisiana specifically.

United Natural Foods, Inc., the company who distributed the products to the Winn-Dixie Supermarkets, BI-LO Supermarkets, and Harvey’s Supermarkets, is handling the recall of the product, in cooperation with Fat Cat Gourmet Foods and Southeastern Grocers.

The recalled Fat Cat Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce comes in a 5 ounce glass bottle; the necks of the affected bottles display the lot number FCPPMAY092019 on them. A digital image of the product and its label are included at the bottom of this communication.

The recall was initiated after an ingredient supplier, Woodland Foods of Chicago, notified Fat Cat Gourmet Foods via letter that there was a possible peanut contamination in the peri-peri peppers used in their product.

While Fat Cat Gourmet Foods will continue to produce the product, the company will no longer use per-peri peppers sourced from Woodlands Foods in doing so. Peri-peri peppers used in future productions of Fat Cat Purry-Purry Sauce Hot Sauce will now be obtained from a different supplier, who has provided microbial clearance of allergens to the product prior to production agreement.