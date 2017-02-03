Falafel King Recalls Sauce Due to Undeclared Milk

Falafel King is notifying the public that its containers of Tzatziki Sauce made with sour cream contains milk, which is not identified on the product label.

Falafel King Tzatziki Sauce was distributed to retail stores in certain areas of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Nebraska. The product is sold in a 10 oz. plastic container with a black rimmed lid, UPC code of 822986-70015-2, and Sell-By date printed on the top label. The old label on this product will have a Sell-By date prior to March 4, 2017. A photo of the affected product label is presented below.