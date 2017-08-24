Expresso Foods Recalls Chicken Skewer Products Due to Listeria

Expresco Foods, Inc., Montréal, Québec, is recalling approximately 20,446 pounds of imported chicken skewer products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The fully cooked chicken skewer items were packaged on August 9 and 15, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

1.31-lb. packages of “WEST END CUISINE GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN STYLE CHICKEN SKEWERS HAND-MADE WITH CHICKEN BREAST” containing the UPC code 621588314947 with lot codes: 172562, 172640, 172571 and 172704.

1.09-lb. packages of “EXPRESCO GRILLED Garlic & Herb CHICKEN SKEWERS” containing the UPC code 621588315555 with lot codes: 172563, 172668, 172669 and 172670.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “36” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by the FSIS import inspector during routine inspection of foreign shipments.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.