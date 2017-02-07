Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Recalls Beef Due to Pentobarbital

Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of the potential contaminant, pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

The 12 oz. cans being recalled were distributed to retail locations and sold online in the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The affected products were manufactured the week of June 6 to June 13, 2016.

Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads “20109,” which can be found on the back of the product label.

To date, it has been reported that five dogs became ill and one of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.