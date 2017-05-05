Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Cashew Butters Recalled Due to Listeria

NOW Health Group, Inc., Bloomingdale, Ill., is voluntarily recalling its Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Roasted Cashew Butter—Product Code E0540, Lot# 2125155, and Ginger Wasabi Cashew Butter—Product Code E0541, Lot# 2124118 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A limited quantity of Nutty Infusions were distributed online and in retail stores nationwide. NOW has provided information on this voluntary recall to all its retailers who purchased this product and has encouraged retailers to make every effort to contact their customers to facilitate the return of affected products.

Evidence of contamination was noted after a routine FDA inspection of the Nutty Infusions supplier.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and NOW continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Recalled products include: