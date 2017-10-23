Earthbound Farm Issues Allergy Alert for Organic Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit

Out of an abundance of caution, Earthbound Farm LLC, San Juan Bautista, Calif., is voluntarily recalling 1,755 cases of the Earthbound Farm Organic Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit with an expiration date of Oct. 24, 2017 and UPC of 32601 95134 because it was discovered that some of the bags contain the dressing/toppings packets for the Southwest Chopped Salad Kit rather than for the Chopped Asian Style Kit. The Southwest dressing contains egg and milk that are not declared as ingredients on the bag of the Asian Style Salad Kit. A consumer contacted us after noticing the dressing packet declared “contains egg and milk,” allergens that are not declared on the label of the Asian Style Salad Kit. The Southwest dressing packets say “Southwest” on them. While no reactions have been reported to date, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to MILK or EGG run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed through retail stores to 29 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The product is packaged in bags labeled Earthbound Farm Organic Chopped Asian Style Salad Kit with an expiration date of Oct. 24, 2017. This is the only code date that is affected.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some of the bags may contain the wrong dressing/toppings packets.