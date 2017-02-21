Food Quality & Safety

Dutch Valley Recalls Cheese Items Due to Listeria

Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach branch is issuing a recall on various cheeses and cheese-containing items due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

On Feb. 15, 2017, the firm was notified by their supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, that various cheese products they received may be contaminated with the organism.

Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach Branch has issued a voluntary recall for the following products:

Item Description Size Code
Guggisberg Colby Cheese mini horn 6 lb. Use-By Date: June 1, 2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese mini horn 6 lb. Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
Guggisberg Thunderjack Cheese mini horn 6 lb. Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
Guggisberg Pepperjack Mini Horn 6 lb. Use-By Date:  June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Farmers Cheese Mini Horn 6 lb. Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Cheese Longhorns 15 lb. Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese Longhorns 15 lb. Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
Guggisberg Colby Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Thunderjack Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Pepperjack Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Farmers Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Colby Cheese 12/2 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to17025
Guggisberg Colby Cheese 12/1 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese 12/2 lb. Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
Cheese Lover’s Box All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Holiday Delight Box All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Ultimate Amish Sampler Box All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Custom Gift Box All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Holiday Crowd Pleaser Basket All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Country Christmas Basket All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
Taste of Goodness Basket All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017

All items packaged and sold within the parameters mentioned are subject to this recall, including items sold on the company website. These items were distributed to the following states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the FDA.

