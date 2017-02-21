Dutch Valley Recalls Cheese Items Due to Listeria

Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach branch is issuing a recall on various cheeses and cheese-containing items due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
On Feb. 15, 2017, the firm was notified by their supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, that various cheese products they received may be contaminated with the organism.
Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Schlabach Branch has issued a voluntary recall for the following products:
|Item Description
|Size
|Code
|Guggisberg Colby Cheese mini horn
|6 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1, 2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
|Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese mini horn
|6 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
|Guggisberg Thunderjack Cheese mini horn
|6 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27, 2017
|Guggisberg Pepperjack Mini Horn
|6 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Farmers Cheese Mini Horn
|6 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Colby Cheese Longhorns
|15 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese Longhorns
|15 lb.
|Use-By Date: June 1,2017 to Oct. 27,2017
|Guggisberg Colby Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Thunderjack Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Pepperjack Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Farmers Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Colby Cheese
|12/2 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to17025
|Guggisberg Colby Cheese
|12/1 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Guggisberg Colby Jack (Marble) Cheese
|12/2 lb.
|Julian Codes 16245 to 17025
|Cheese Lover’s Box
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Holiday Delight Box
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Ultimate Amish Sampler Box
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Custom Gift Box
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Holiday Crowd Pleaser Basket
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Country Christmas Basket
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
|Taste of Goodness Basket
|All purchased Sept. 1, 2016 to Feb. 15, 2017
All items packaged and sold within the parameters mentioned are subject to this recall, including items sold on the company website. These items were distributed to the following states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the FDA.
Leave a Reply