Dutch Valley Recalls Snack Mix Due to Salmonella

As a result of an ingredient supplier recall, Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Inc. is issuing a recall on Cappuccino Snack Mix due to the potential for it to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Dutch has issued a voluntary recall for the following product:

Item # 552372 Cappuccino Snack Mix

Lot Code: 20161027

Best By: 5/25/17

Product is distributed in 10 pound bulk cases, which consist of two-5 pound bags in a case. The inner bags are clear and unlabeled.

All items packaged and sold within the parameters mentioned are subject to this recall, including items sold on the company’s website. These items were distributed nationwide and affect the following states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.