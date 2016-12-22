Food Quality & Safety

Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Recalls Kettle Chips Due to Possible Salmonella

Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall for Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips. This decision was made after being informed by a seasoning supplier, that an ingredient in the seasoning may contain traces of Salmonella. Although tests have shown no existence of Salmonella in the seasoning that was supplied to Dieffenbach’s, out of abundance of caution the company is voluntarily issuing the recall of these products in conjunction with FDA guidance.

Recalled products:

  • 9 oz. Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, UPC 7.85654.00014.8, Best By Between 18DEC2016 and 02APR2017
  • 2 oz. Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, UPC 7.85654.00015.5, Best By Between 01JAN2016 and 02APR2017

