Demakes Recalls Chicken Sausage Due to Undeclared Milk

Demakes Enterprises, Inc., Lynn, Mass., is recalling approximately 32,228 pounds of fully cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The buffalo-style chicken sausage item was produced and packaged between Jan. 20, 2017 and Aug. 10, 2017. The following product is subject to recall:

10 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 5 pieces of “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style” and “Use By” dates from MAY:17-2017 through DEC: 06-2017.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-8891” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel during routine label verification activities.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.