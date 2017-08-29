Dedinas-Franzak Recalls Butter Popcorn Due to Undeclared Milk

Dedinas-Franzak Enterprises is recalling Big Win, Butter Popcorn Artificially Flavored, 5 Oz., UPC #0-11822-58492-0. This product is artificially flavored and milk is not specifically called out in the allergen statement. The concern was identified through a non-illness consumer complaint in relation to flavor.

Approximately 3,000 units of Big Win, Butter Popcorn Artificially Flavored product were distributed throughout the Rite Aid chain; this product is sold in the snack aisle. Product Expiration Dates included in the recall are the following: 16FEB2018. These date codes can be found in black ink printed on the front top right of the package.

Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.