Dedinas Frank Recalls Butter Flavored Popcorn Due to Undeclared Milk

Dedinas Franzak Enterprises, Grand Rapids Mich., is recalling several brands of butter flavored popcorn because they may contain undeclared milk.

The recalled butter flavored popcorn brands are:

30NOV2017 – UPC 614156061992 distributed in Michigan.

Gourmet Select 12oz 24NOV2017 – UPC 899788002432 distributed in Wisconsin.

Gold Emblem 5oz 24NOV2017, 01DEC2017 and 30DEC2017 – UPC 05042844879 distributed in California, Indiana, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Alabama, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Florida retail stores.

Spartan 8oz 01SEP2017 – UPC 011213027395 distributed in Michigan.

The product comes in a poly and/or poly-metalized film package marked with lot codes on the top right front panel.

The recall was initiated after a non-illness consumer complaint in relation to flavor.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.