Dawn Food Products Recalls Bakery Mixes Due to Salmonella

Dawn Food Products is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of bakery mix products manufactured for Dawn by a third party and affected by a recall from Valley Milk Products of milk powder due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

As a result, out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling affected items distributed by Dawn Foods, including the following items which could become available at retail locations.

Manufacturing date ranges are 05-19-2016 through 10-05-2016.

A full list of the affected products distributed by Dawn Foods has been provided to wholesale customers:

Product # – 00727521 R&H Speedy Crème Instant Pudding and Pie Filling Mix 6 bags 4 lb 2 oz Lot Numbers 61417130 61417131 61587135 61587136 61657130 62327131 62327132 62567101 62567102 62567103 62567104 62817131 62817132