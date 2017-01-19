D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Recalls Animal Crackers Due to Undeclared Milk

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling one specific best by date of 32 oz. Original Animal Cracker because they may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk powder. The product comes in a 32oz printed plastic bag. The recall affects only the following Best By Date and Lot Numbers, printed on the back of the product bag:

Best By Date: 07SEP17

Bag Lot Numbers: LC120716 and LD120716

Case Lot Number: L120716

UPC Code: 7232091022

Products were distributed to Walmart stores in Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Washington, Louisiana, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Nevada.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of other cookies found mixed in the bag with the Original Animal Crackers manufactured in our California bakery. The specific cookies found by consumers contain milk powder ingredients. Original Animal Crackers do not contain milk powder.