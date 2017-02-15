Country Fresh Recalls Cooking and Snacking Products Due to Listeria

Following the Sargento Cheese Co. recall where select Sargento branded cheeses were recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Country Fresh, LLC, Conroe, Texas, is recalling 2,552 cases of various cooking and snacking products that contained Sargento branded cheeses because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product in question was shipped to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia under the Country Fresh and store brand labels described in the product listing.

The product bears “BEST IF USED BY” dates between Jan. 19, 2017 (1/19/17) through Feb. 17, 2017 (2/17/17).

The list of products subject to this recall follows: