Country Fresh Recalls Cooking and Snacking Products Due to Listeria

Following the Sargento Cheese Co. recall where select Sargento branded cheeses were recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Country Fresh, LLC, Conroe, Texas, is recalling 2,552 cases of various cooking and snacking products that contained Sargento branded cheeses because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The product in question was shipped to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia under the Country Fresh and store brand labels described in the product listing.
The product bears “BEST IF USED BY” dates between Jan. 19, 2017 (1/19/17) through Feb. 17, 2017 (2/17/17).
The list of products subject to this recall follows:
|Product Description
|Description of
Packaging
|UPC
|Best-By Dates
|Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom
|Foam Overwrap Tray
|74641-
07211
|February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
|Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms
|Foam Overwrap Tray
|74641-
07207
|February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
|Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms
|Foam Overwrap Tray
|72036-
88471
|February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
|Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
|Clamshell
|681131-
14821
|February 15, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
|Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese
|Clamshell
|41220-
03680
|January 19, 2017 thru
February 16, 2017
Sargento Cheese advised Country Fresh of the issue and Country Fresh is taking this action in the interest of protecting the public health.
