Food Quality & Safety

Country Fresh Recalls Cooking and Snacking Products Due to Listeria

Following the Sargento Cheese Co. recall where select Sargento branded cheeses were recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, Country Fresh, LLC, Conroe, Texas, is recalling 2,552 cases of various cooking and snacking products that contained Sargento branded cheeses because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product in question was shipped to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia under the Country Fresh and store brand labels described in the product listing.

The product bears “BEST IF USED BY” dates between Jan. 19, 2017 (1/19/17) through Feb. 17, 2017 (2/17/17).

The list of products subject to this recall follows:

Product Description Description of
Packaging		 UPC Best-By Dates
Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom Foam Overwrap Tray 74641-
07211		 February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms Foam Overwrap Tray 74641-
07207		 February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms Foam Overwrap Tray 72036-
88471		 February 14, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms Clamshell 681131-
14821		 February 15, 2017 thru
February 17, 2017
Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese Clamshell 41220-
03680		 January 19, 2017 thru
February 16, 2017

Sargento Cheese advised Country Fresh of the issue and Country Fresh is taking this action in the interest of protecting the public health.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »