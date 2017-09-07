Country Fresh Orlando Recalls its Products Because of Listeria

Country Fresh Orlando, LLC. of Orlando, Fla., is recalling 5,999 cases of diced bell pepper, vegetable kabobs, and creole and fajita mixed diced vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product in question was shipped to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, under the Country Fresh and store brand labels described in the product listing.

The product bears “BEST IF USED BY” dates between August 12, 2017 (8/12/17) through August 20, 2017 (8/20/17). The product is in either a clear plastic container as labeled below or in Styrofoam trays overwrapped with clear plastic film. No products except those on this list are subject to this recall.

The potential for contamination was uncovered as the result of a single routine sample taken at a retail store in Georgia that revealed that the finished product tested contained the bacteria. The company has ceased distribution of the affected product as the U.S. FDA and Country Fresh continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

The list of products subject to this recall are as follows: