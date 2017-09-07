Food Quality & Safety

Country Fresh Orlando Recalls its Products Because of Listeria

Country Fresh Orlando, LLC. of Orlando, Fla., is recalling 5,999 cases of diced bell pepper, vegetable kabobs, and creole and fajita mixed diced vegetables because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product in question was shipped to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, under the Country Fresh and store brand labels described in the product listing.

The product bears “BEST IF USED BY” dates between August 12, 2017 (8/12/17) through August 20, 2017 (8/20/17). The product is in either a clear plastic container as labeled below or in Styrofoam trays overwrapped with clear plastic film. No products except those on this list are subject to this recall.

The potential for contamination was uncovered as the result of a single routine sample taken at a retail store in Georgia that revealed that the finished product tested contained the bacteria. The company has ceased distribution of the affected product as the U.S. FDA and Country Fresh continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

The list of products subject to this recall are as follows:

Description Store Description of Packaging Use by Date Range States Distributed
Fajita Blend 12oz Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017 – 8/18/2017 FL
Stir Fry Vegetable Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017- 8/18/2017 FL
Vegetable Kabob 23oz Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017 – 8/18/2017 FL
Green Pepper Diced 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 – 8/20/2017 FL, GA
Creole Mix 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 – 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
Tri-Pepper Dice 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/12/2017 – 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
Fajita Mix 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 – 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
Kabob Sensations Veggie Kabob 15oz Publix Supermarkets, Inc. Overwrap 8/12/2017 – 8/18/2017 AL, FL, GA
Dice Tri-Pepper 7oz Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Clamshell 8/13/2017 – 8/20/2017 AL, FL, GA
Marketside Veggie Kabobs 23oz Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Overwrap 8/13/2017 – 8/20/2017 AL, FL, GA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »