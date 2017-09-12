Coborn’s Recalls Bread Due to Undeclared Allergens

Coborn’s, Inc. is recalling packages of its American Rye Bread and Caraway Bread, which contain undeclared allergens (milk, soy, and egg) as a result of an update to the ingredient profile from the manufacturer of the base. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, and/or eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed and sold at Coborn’s and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; Marketplace Foods stores in Western Wisconsin; and CobornsDelivers in the Twin Cities Metro area. The UPCs for the products are as follows:

Product UPC American Rye 7-33147-20150-3 Caraway Rye 7-33147-20155-8

This impacts items with an expiration date of September 7 or earlier.