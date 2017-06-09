Food Quality & Safety

Club Chef Recalls Snack Kits Due to Listeria

Club Chef LLC is recalling a limited number of cases of Retail Snack Kits due to a possible health risk from Listeria . The recall is being initiated as a precaution because positive test results for the presence of Listeria were identified by the company during environmental testing of portions of their facility on specific dates.

States potentially impacted: South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Virginia, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Because the products identified for this recall still have remaining shelf life, retailers who received the batches have been contacted and asked to pull all such product from their inventory and shelves, and Club Chef is in the process of confirming that the recalled product is being removed from the stream of commerce.

The recall is being performed in the coordination with the FDA. The products being recalled were processed on May 30 and May 31, 2017 and are limited to the following snack kits:

Name of Product Brand Name Unit Size Use By Dates UPC Lot Codes
Veggie Tray with Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.25 oz (177g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91544 7150KT8
Fruit Tray with Carrots Fresh Selections by Kroger 7 oz (198g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91451 7150KT5, 7151KT3
Veggie Tray with Pretzels Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz (163g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91477 7150KT6, 7150KT8
Veggie Tray with Snap Peas Fresh Selections by Kroger 6 oz (170g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91484 7150KT7, 7150KT8
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip Fresh Selections by Kroger 6.75 oz (191g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91472 7151KT3, 7150KT6
Snack Tray with Almonds & Apples Fresh Selections by Kroger 5.75 oz (163g) 06/1,1/2017 & 06/12/2017 11110 91481 7150KT5, 7150KT7
Snack Tray with Baby Carrots, Sliced Apples, Raw Almonds, and Cheddar Bar Club Chef LLC 5.75 oz (163g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00703 7 7150KT6
Snack Tray with Peanut Butter (Celery Sticks, Sliced Apples, Peanut Butter and Raisins Club Chef LLC 5.5 oz. (155g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00704 4 7150KT6
Snack Tray with Sliced Apples, Almonds, Raisins and Caramel Dip Club Chef LLC 4 oz. (113g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00701 3 7150KT6
Veggie Tray with Carrots, Celery, Broccoli Florets and Ranch Dip Club Chef LLC 6.75 oz. (191g) 06/11/2017 & 06/12/2017 0 17278 00702 0 7150KT6

The Item Description and Sell By date is found on the center of the front or top label while the UPC can be found at the bottom of the back nutritional panel.

