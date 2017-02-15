Choice Farms Recalls Stuffed Mushrooms Due to Listeria

Choice Farms LLC is initiating a very limited voluntary recall of stuffed mushrooms because the mushrooms may contain a cheese component which a third party supplier advised has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The recall pertains to a total of seven (six in Texas, one in Kansas) individual shrink-wrapped trays of one of three stuffed mushroom types: Traditional Gourmet Portabella Mushrooms; Pizza Style Portabella Mushrooms; and/or Stuffed Mushrooms sold on Feb. 10, 2017 at the following stores:
|Store #
|Location
|Kroger 445
|5330 S. Cooper/ Green Oaks
Arlington, TX 76017
|Kroger 461
|5190 Hwy. 78
Sachse, TX 75048
|Kroger 529
|4241 Capitol Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
|Kroger 566
|3205 University Drive
Nacadoches, TX 75965
|Kroger 575
|2935 Ridge Road
Rockwall, TX 75032
|Kroger 695
|5701 W. Pleasant Ridge
Arlington, TX 76016
|Dillon 072
|10515 W. Central Ave.
Wichita, KS 67212
|Product Description
|Best if Enjoyed By
|Lot Number
|UPC
|Traditional Gourmet Portabella Mushrooms
(2 count tray, 8 oz.)
|2/16/2017
|12041000
|7-17524-72470
|Pizza style Portabella Mushrooms
(2 count tray, 8 oz.)
|2/16/2017
|12041000
|7-17524-72471
|Stuffed Mushrooms
(6 count tray, 7 oz.)
|2/16/2017
|12041000
|7-17524-72469
