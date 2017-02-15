Choice Farms Recalls Stuffed Mushrooms Due to Listeria

Choice Farms LLC is initiating a very limited voluntary recall of stuffed mushrooms because the mushrooms may contain a cheese component which a third party supplier advised has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall pertains to a total of seven (six in Texas, one in Kansas) individual shrink-wrapped trays of one of three stuffed mushroom types: Traditional Gourmet Portabella Mushrooms; Pizza Style Portabella Mushrooms; and/or Stuffed Mushrooms sold on Feb. 10, 2017 at the following stores:

Store # Location Kroger 445 5330 S. Cooper/ Green Oaks

Arlington, TX 76017 Kroger 461 5190 Hwy. 78

Sachse, TX 75048 Kroger 529 4241 Capitol Avenue

Dallas, TX 75204 Kroger 566 3205 University Drive

Nacadoches, TX 75965 Kroger 575 2935 Ridge Road

Rockwall, TX 75032 Kroger 695 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge

Arlington, TX 76016 Dillon 072 10515 W. Central Ave.

Wichita, KS 67212