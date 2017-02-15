Food Quality & Safety

Choice Farms Recalls Stuffed Mushrooms Due to Listeria

Choice Farms LLC is initiating a very limited voluntary recall of stuffed mushrooms because the mushrooms may contain a cheese component which a third party supplier advised has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall pertains to a  total of seven (six in Texas, one in Kansas) individual shrink-wrapped trays of one of three stuffed mushroom types: Traditional Gourmet Portabella Mushrooms; Pizza Style Portabella Mushrooms; and/or Stuffed Mushrooms sold on Feb. 10, 2017 at the following stores:

Store # Location
Kroger 445 5330 S. Cooper/ Green Oaks
Arlington, TX 76017
Kroger 461 5190 Hwy. 78
Sachse, TX 75048
Kroger 529 4241 Capitol Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Kroger 566 3205 University Drive
Nacadoches, TX 75965
Kroger 575 2935 Ridge Road
Rockwall, TX 75032
Kroger 695 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge
Arlington, TX 76016
Dillon 072 10515 W. Central Ave.
Wichita, KS 67212

 

Product Description Best if Enjoyed By Lot Number UPC
Traditional Gourmet Portabella Mushrooms
(2 count tray, 8 oz.)		 2/16/2017 12041000 7-17524-72470
Pizza style Portabella Mushrooms
(2 count tray, 8 oz.)		 2/16/2017 12041000 7-17524-72471
Stuffed Mushrooms
(6 count tray, 7 oz.)		 2/16/2017 12041000 7-17524-72469

 

