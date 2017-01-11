Chip’n Dipped Issues Allergy Alert on Chocolate Bars

Chip’n Dipped, Huntington, N.Y., is recalling its 2.9-oz. bar Dark Chocolate Crunch because they may contain undeclared milk. The recalled “Dark Chocolate Crunch” was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

Product comes in 2.9-oz bar form. The lot numbers are 1100506, 1100483, and 1100524 and are stamped on the back of the packaging box. Individual bars are unmarked.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.