Chic-A-Peas Recalls Products Due to Listeria

Chic-a-Peas, LLC, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas 2 oz. packages because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A limited quantity was distributed online and in retail stores nationwide. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.

This announcement applies only to the Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas products listed below and does not include any other items outside the below lot codes:

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Sea Sat Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017 UPC: 853404004033

Lot Code: 0867

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Fresh Salsa Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/27/2017

UPC: 853404004071

Lot Code: 0877

Chic-a-Peas, Baked Crunchy Chickpeas, Falafel Unit Size: 2.0 oz (57g)

Unit Size Best By Date: 12/28/2017 UPC: 853404004026

Lot Code: 0897

The lot codes and best by dates can be found on the back of the package.

This recall has been initiated when the manufacturing company notified Chic-a-Peas that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the production environment and may have had the potential to contaminate this product.