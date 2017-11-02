Chelsea Food Services Firm Recalls Pork and Chicken Due to Listeria

Chelsea Food Services, doing business as Journey Cuisine, Denver, Colo., is recalling approximately 28,064 pounds of pork and chicken burritos and wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat pork and chicken burritos and wrap items were produced on various dates from Sept. 11, 2017 through Oct. 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers CARNITAS POTATO BURRITO (Burrito Carnitas Caliente)” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers CHICKEN QUESO BURRITO” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

8-lb. case containing 16 frozen burritos of “KING Soopers SPICY SAUSAGE BURRITO (Burrito Spicy Breakfast)” with “Sell By” dates from 03/11/18 to 4/26/18.

4-lb. case containing 8 sandwich kits of “SHAMROCK FOODS GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP” with “Use By” dates from 9/16/17 to 10/31/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19822” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Journey Cuisine notified FSIS on Oct. 30, 2017 that one of its products, Burrito Carnitas Caliente, had tested positive for L. monocytogenes during the firm’s product testing. After a review of the ingredients used in the Burrito Carnitas Caliente, the company determined that four additional products may be affected. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.