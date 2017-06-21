Channel Fish Processing Recalls Siluriformes Fish Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

Channel Fish Processing Co., Inc., Boston, Mass., is recalling approximately 1,190 pounds of breaded Swai products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the finished products labels.

The scope of this recall expansion now includes 350 pounds of breaded Swai products that were produced on Feb. 6, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. corrugated box of “Channel Brand APPROX 4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLETS,” with a lot code of 22739 and date code of 17037.

10-lb. corrugated box of “Channel Brand APPROX 8OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLETS,” with a lot code of 22740 and date code of 17037.

On June 16, Channel Fish Processing Co., Inc, recalled approximately 840 pounds of breaded Swai products produced on Feb. 22, March 20, and May 2, 2017.

10-lb. corrugated box of “North Atlantic BRAND APPROX8OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with lot code 23445 and a date code of 17122.

10-lb. corrugated box of “North Atlantic BRAND APPROX4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with lot code 23114 and a date code of 17079.

10-lb. corrugated box of “Channel Brand APPROX4OZ RAW BREADED SWAI FILLET,” with a lot code of 22888 and date codes of 17053 and 17054.

These items were shipped to institutional locations in Indiana.

The problem was discovered on June 14, 2017 when a distributor notified FSIS that bread coatings Channel Fish Processing received and used in the breaded Swai products potentially contained undeclared milk.