Century Packing Recalls Sausage Due To Misbranding

Century Packing Corp. is recalling approximately 999,419 pounds of thermally processed, commercially sterile, chicken sausage products due to misbranding. The products contain monosodium glutamate, which was not declared on the product labels.

The chicken sausage products were produced from Jan. 1, 2015 through Feb. 13, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

78 oz. pouches of “Great Value Minis – Bites of Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with packaging dates from Jan. 01, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2017.

10 oz. pouches of “Great Value Minis – Bites of Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with packaging dates from Jan. 01, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2017.

78 oz. pouches of “Econo Mini – Bite Size Chicken Sausages” with packaging dates from Jan. 01, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2017.

10 oz. pouches of “Econo Mini – Bite Size Chicken Sausages” with packaging dates from Jan. 01, 2015 to Feb. 13, 2017.

5 oz. cans of “Sedano’s Chicken Vienna Sausage in Chicken Broth” with packaging dates from August 2015 and May 2016.

117 units per pouch of “Carmela Foods Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with packaging dates from February 2016 to Feb. 14, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped for retail and institutional use in Florida and Puerto Rico. According to Century Packing Corp. records, schools have purchased products associated with this recall through the company’s commercial channels.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 9, 2017, by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while performing routine label verification activities. The IPP observed that the ingredient, included in the bouillon seasoning used in the formulation of multiple chicken sausage products, was not declared on the finished chicken sausage packaging labels.