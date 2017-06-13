Food Quality & Safety

CC Kitchens Recalls Salad and Slaw Kits Due to Listeria

CC Kitchens, Cincinnati, Ohio, is recalling a limited number of salad and slaw kits due to a possible health risk from Listeria. The recall was initiated by the processor of certain leafy greens in an abundance of caution due to instances of positive test results for the presence of Listeria being identified by the processor during environmental testing of portions of their facility.

The items were distributed only through Kroger in Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Because the products identified for this recall still have remaining shelf life, retailers who received the batches noted above have been contacted and asked to pull all such product from their inventory and shelves, and CC Kitchens is in the process of confirming that its recalled product is being removed from the stream of commerce.

The products being recalled were packaged by CC Kitchens on May 31 through June 5, 2017 and are limited to the following:

Chef Salad 12.6oz (357g) 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017 815108020337
Chicken Bacon Cobb Salad 13.1oz (371g) 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017 815108020351
Chef Side Salad 9.4oz (266g) 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017 815108021488
Garden Salad 11oz (312g) 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017 815108020092
Chicken Bacon Cobb Side Salad 9.65oz (274g) 6/5/2017 through 6/10/2017 815108021495
Fiesta Slaw 10oz (283g) 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017 815108020627
Trail Slaw Kit 40oz (1133g) 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017 815108025431
Asian Quinoa salad Kit 80oz (2268g) 6/7/2017 through 6/11/2017 815108021556
Beef Ponzu Kit 40oz (1133g) 6/7/2017 & 6/8/2017 815108025417
SouthWest Turkey Salad Kit 40oz (1133g) 6/8/2017 & 6/10/2017 081510802278

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webinars

View More Webinars »