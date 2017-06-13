CC Kitchens Recalls Salad and Slaw Kits Due to Listeria

CC Kitchens, Cincinnati, Ohio, is recalling a limited number of salad and slaw kits due to a possible health risk from Listeria. The recall was initiated by the processor of certain leafy greens in an abundance of caution due to instances of positive test results for the presence of Listeria being identified by the processor during environmental testing of portions of their facility.

The items were distributed only through Kroger in Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Because the products identified for this recall still have remaining shelf life, retailers who received the batches noted above have been contacted and asked to pull all such product from their inventory and shelves, and CC Kitchens is in the process of confirming that its recalled product is being removed from the stream of commerce.

The products being recalled were packaged by CC Kitchens on May 31 through June 5, 2017 and are limited to the following: