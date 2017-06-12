CC Kitchens Recalls Meat and Poultry Salad Due to Listeria

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry salad items were produced and packaged on various dates between May 31, 2017 and June 5, 2017. The salad products have a six-day shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

12.6-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Salad” with case code 71001 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

13.1-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Salad” with case code 71004 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.4-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chef Side Salad” with case code 71005 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

9.65-oz. clamshell packages containing “Chicken & Bacon Cobb Side Salad” with case code 71007 and “Sell By” dates of 6/5/2017, 6/6/2017, 6/7/2017, 6/8/2017, 6/9/2017 and 6/10/2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-45676” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when CC Kitchens was notified by one of its suppliers that lettuce used in the production of their ready-to-eat meat and poultry salad products was involved in a recall. The lettuce supplier initiated a recall as a precaution because positive test results for the presence of Listeria (which could include L. monocytogenes) were identified during environmental testing of portions of their facility.