Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee Recalled Due to Undeclared Pharma Ingredients and Milk

Caverflo.com is voluntarily recalling all lots of Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee, 25 grams to the consumer level. FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of Sildenafil and Tadalafil which are the active ingredients in two FDA-approved prescription drugs used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Caverflo.com has received a report of an individual death after use of the coffee. Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee may also contain undeclared milk.

These undeclared ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. Men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee is used as a male enhancement and is packaged in 25 gram black foil packs, UPC 9555671709994. Caverflo.com distributed this product from August 2016 through February 2017. Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee is consumed as an instant coffee. Caverflo Natural Herbal Coffee was distributed nationwide to consumers via internet at Caverflo.com.

Caverflo.com is notifying its customers by email.