Cauldron Soups Recalls Beef Broth Produced Without Inspection

Cauldron Soups, LLC, doing business as Cauldron Broths, Bellingham, Wash., is recalling approximately 5,163 pounds of beef broth products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The beef bone broth items were produced and packaged between Dec. 21, 2016 and May 22, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “Vital Choice GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/15/2018, 1/18/2018 and 3/28/2018.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/3/18 and 2/15/18.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS ORGANIC CAULDRON’S CURE” with best by dates 12/21/18.

1-gal. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 1/30/18.

8-fl. oz. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 3/4/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45953” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in the state of Washington and to a distributor who conducts internet sales direct to consumers nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel found FSIS product that was produced without FSIS inspection.