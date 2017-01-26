Carriage House Creations Recalls Sauces Due to Undeclared Soy and Peanuts

Carriage House Creations issues a voluntary product recall on all Bourbon Basting Sauces and Hot Barbecue Sauce due to undeclared soy and peanut ingredients found in the Worcestershire Sauce used in the making of these products. The sauces were distributed in the state of Pennsylvania in Reynoldsville, Shippensburg, Dallas, Johnstown, New Germany, Tipton, Bedford, Nicktown, Harrisburg, Benezette, and Bellefonte through gift shows, wine festivals, craft shows, and retail stores. The product was also sold through online store and mail order.

The Bourbon Basting Sauces are packed in 12 ounce glass bottles from Carriage House Creations with product names: Mild Bourbon Basting Sauce, Bold and Spicy Bourbon Basting Sauce, and Hot Bourbon Basting Sauce. Hot Barbecue Sauce was packed in 16 ounce glass jars. Products were distributed from Aug. 23 until Dec. 30, 2016,with “Best if Used By Dates” coded: 2232018 to 5302018.

The recall was initiated after Carriage House Creations was informed that the Worcestershire Sauce ingredient was recalled due to undeclared soy and peanuts.