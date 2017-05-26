California Sun Dry Foods Recalls Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Due to Undeclared Allergens

California Sun Dry Foods today issued a voluntary recall of California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto because of a potentially incorrect back label on some jars. This mislabeling incident resulted in undeclared allergens (almonds and milk). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The front of the jar is correctly labeled California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, 8.5 oz. However, the back of some jars may be incorrectly labeled California Sun Dry Sun-Dried Tomato Garlic, UPC# 7-38203-10911-3. One Code Date is affected: PTP0567A USE BY 25FEB2019 printed on the cap.

The recall was immediately initiated after a California Sun Dry Foods employee discovered a mislabeled jar at the store while building a display case.

The product involved was distributed through retail stores nationwide.