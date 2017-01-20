Burger’s Ozark Country Cured Recalls Turkey Due To Misbranding

Burger’s Ozark Country Cured is recalling approximately 1,905 pounds of fully cooked turkey products due to misbranding. The fully cooked turkey items were produced on Nov. 22, 2016 and packaged on Nov. 23, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

Vacuum-sealed packages containing “Harry & David Ready to Heat Fully Cooked Turkey without Giblets” with a case code of V20HD2MV and lot numbers 3276 and 3286.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-1161” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products were sent to a distribution center in Ohio for further distribution.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 16, 2017 when a customer observed the wrong label was applied to the product. The mislabeled turkey product contains sodium nitrite, which is not declared on the label. On Jan. 17, 2017, the establishment notified FSIS that the firm wanted to recall the mislabeled product.