Bulletproof 360 Recalls Collagen Protein Bars and Bites Due to Listeria

Bulletproof 360, Inc. (“Bulletproof”), Bellevue, Wash., is recalling five Collagen Protein Bar and Bite products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were distributed between April 7, 2017 and June 12, 2017 in retail stores nationally and on bulletproof.com to customers nationally and internationally in the following countries: Australia, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the Virgin Islands (USA). Products are identified with the following information:

Product Packaged Individual Net Wt. Box Net Wt. Individual UPC Box UPC Use by Dates Lot numbers Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 815709021498 815709020811 11/1/2017

11/6/2017

11/14/2017

11/23/2017

12/1/2017

12/19/2017

12/25/2017 0957-011007-011087-011177-011257-011437-011497-01 Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bite Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite:0.74 oz (21g) 11.10 oz(315 g) 815709021528 815709021535 12/27/17

11/28/2017

12/8/2017 1227-011327-011517-01 Lemon Cookie Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 815709021801 815709021795 11/7/2017

11/8/2017

12/14/2017 1017-011027-011387-01 Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 12 packed in a box. Bar: 1.58oz (45g) 18.96 oz (540g) 815709021481 815709020804 11/15/2017

11/22/2017

11/29/2017

12/11/2017 1097-011167-011237-011357-01 Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bite Individually packed in foil wrappers, then 15 packed in a box. Bite:0.74 oz (21g) 11.10 oz(315 g) 815709021504 815709021511 11/20/2017

11/27/2017 1147-011217-01

HVF, Inc. supplied the cashew butter, which was used as an ingredient in the Bulletproof Collagen Bars and Bites stated above. The affected equipment was not used to process the cashew butter contained in Bulletproof Collagen Bars and Bites; however, testing at HVF’s facility found Listeria contamination in another part of the facility.

Bulletproof is informing all of its retailers and distributors of this recall, and is making every effort to contact customers who recently purchased Collagen Protein Bars or Bites from the lots listed above to inform them of the recall and to facilitate the return or destruction of any unused product.