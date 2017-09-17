Building a Strong Food Safety Culture Through Collaboration

Food safety is only possible through good collaboration based on preparation, communication, knowledge of who you are dealing with, and sharing common goals. Companies often wait until it’s too late in the process to get these critical pieces sorted, resulting in a delayed response time to food safety issues. When a contaminant such as Listeria or E. coli is detected, the amount of time it takes to identify the cause and notify those affected could mean the difference between a mild scare and the potential loss of millions of dollars, and most severely, lost lives.

Today’s marketplace is a high stakes environment where food recalls are inevitable. When a recall happens, you must be able to handle it quickly, seamlessly, and professionally. Collaborating with your partners makes it easier to handle a recall quickly and effectively. Collaboration also strengthens the relationship between supplier and retailer, resulting in happy suppliers who are likely to be proactive and preventive, two key characteristics in food safety.

Crisis Prevention Via Collaboration

Effective collaboration throughout the supply chain is critical to preventing and managing food contaminant outbreaks. Last year’s recall of Starbucks breakfast sandwiches is a good example of how effective collaboration prevented what could have turned into a national crisis. When traces of Listeria were found in a Starbucks production facility, the company was able to pinpoint the affected products and issue a recall quickly. As a result, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Spiraling Out of Control Without Collaboration

Unfortunately, there are also instances where identifying the source of contamination becomes a lengthy process, and as a result, the outbreak becomes more severe. In September 2015, a Dole Listeria outbreak occurred, but the source of Listeria was not linked to Dole until late January 2016. The outbreak resulted in 15 hospitalizations across six states and one death. In other cases, such as the Chipotle E. coli outbreak in 2015 when 55 people became ill, the source of the outbreak was never discovered and consumer trust remains damaged.

A lack of collaboration slows down the process of handling a food safety crisis. Inefficiency often breeds frustration, which leads to bad relationships between retailers and suppliers. If a supplier or retailer can’t share (or chooses not to share) valuable information with their partner, then the relationship erodes further. When necessary information isn’t shared, then poor decisions are made. Eventually, the partners don’t want to work with each other and they part ways in hopes to find a better partner. However, until they understand the value of good collaboration, they won’t find a “better” partner.

Suggestions for Consistent Collaboration

Good collaboration is developed over time and must be maintained regularly to ensure its effectiveness. The following best practices will help you develop good collaboration with your suppliers.

Start conversations early. Engaging the food safety team early can help reduce food safety risk. Opening up lines of discussion before a product is approved allows time for the completion of appropriate testing to ensure product safety. Involving the food safety team early in the process can also help prevent the selection of a vendor with a history of poor facility audit results.

Align internal policies. Failure to communicate standard policies to external partners frequently causes collaboration breakdown. Suppliers often complain they are not given a clear understanding of requirements from retailers. This not only happens between retailers and suppliers, but also between suppliers and labs, suppliers and suppliers, or suppliers and internal departments. Taking the time to gain alignment internally will save time in the long run on internal operations. Including everything in a policy and communicating it will help improve collaboration.

Distribute a newsletter semiannually or quarterly. It’s important to maintain a consistent communication stream with your supplier community. Distributing a newsletter with policy change updates and other important information holds a company accountable by ensuring it is keeping partners updated. By committing to a regular newsletter, you can ensure that changes are communicated regularly.

Conduct a “fire drill.” An annual “fire drill” can be used to ensure accurate supplier contact information. Although employee turnover is common, retailers and suppliers often forget to tell their business partners. By updating contact info annually (or semi-annually), you can ensure your messages are getting through. During a “fire drill,” it is important to solicit an action from the supplier, such as something as simple as “respond” or “click here” to confirm the email address.

Take Advantage of Technology

In a world where consumers demand greater food health and safety, technology is imperative. In order to strengthen a food safety culture within a business, incorporating collaborative technology is essential. With more needs comes more data. To list every ingredient, identify the origin of products, and stay ahead of trends, it can be difficult to piece together industry data requirements. Advancements in technology have simplified this process.

Data helps maintain consistency across global food supply chains, assess risks, and address challenges quicker than ever before, but it must be filtered to understand and benefit from it properly. Suppliers and retailers can leverage data and technology to drive down costs, minimize risks, and care for their consumer brands.

The Future of Food Safety

Each year, Trace One conducts research in the food private label industry to gauge how supply chain partners are communicating and the efficiency of their processes. Participants are asked about the tools they use to communicate and share information, as well as how collaboration and transparency impacts respondents’ businesses and what they consider to be major collaboration challenges in today’s private label industry.

In the 2016 survey, retailers and suppliers clearly identified collaboration as a crucial ingredient for their private label success. In fact, 68 percent of respondents attributed an increase in private label sales to their ability to communicate and share information with partners throughout the supply chain.

Incredible progress can be achieved when collaborative solutions and ambitious leaders join together to propel an industry forward. With numerous viewpoints to learn from, the world of food safety—from packaging and sanitation to supply chain management and sustainability—grows stronger every day. By leveraging technology and relationships, collaboration can help retailers build trust with their suppliers, and ultimately their consumers.

Thompson is senior program manager of supplier collaboration for Trace One. Reach her at Kelly.Thompson@traceone.com.