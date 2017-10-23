BrightFarms Recalls Produce Due to E. coli

BrightFarms is initiating a voluntary recall of packaged produce sold in Roundy’s Supermarkets due to the potential presence of E. coli at its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm.

The affected BrightFarms branded products are sold at Mariano’s Markets in Illinois and Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save stores in Wisconsin.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017.

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Greens Blend (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Arugula (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine Mix (4 oz. package)

Basil products, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best by dates located on the label of the package: 10/24/2017, 10/25/2017, 10/26/2017, 10/27/2017.

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. and 2 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms chose to take this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving routine lab results and discovering that certain product may have been compromised. Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

The recall is limited to products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Ill., farm. BrightFarms products from greenhouses in other regions are not affected.