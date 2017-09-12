Bravo Produce Recalls Papayas Due to Salmonella

Bravo Produce Inc. of San Ysidro is withdrawing Maradol Papaya, grown by Productores y Exportadores de Carica Papaya de Tecomán y Costa Alegre SPR of RL and packed by Frutas Selectas de Tijuana, S. de RL de CV, as a preventive measure, because the product has tested positive for Salmonella by exams done by FDA.

Product was distributed to markets within the state of California in the period from August 10 to 29, 2017. This product was addressed to wholesale customers and including retail consumers. Maradol Papayas were available for sale until August 29, 2017. Consumers can identify papayas by the label of the packing company, Frutas Selectas de Tijuana, S. de R.L. of C.V. It is important to clarify that Frutas Selectas de Tijuana, S. de R.L. of C.V., it is only the PACKER and therefore it puts its labels, but the grower of the Maradol Papaya is Productores y Exportadores de Carica Papaya de Tecoman y Costa Alegre S.P.R. de R.L.

The products can be identified by the codes found on the side of the box:

1222335215

1222635220

1222335216

1223035223

1223335227

1223835233

1222235215

1222535220

1222235216

1222835223

1223435230

1222235216

1222935223

1222135214

1222935223

1222935223

1222135214

1222235216

1222935223

1223035223

1222935221

1223035223

1223835233

All consignees who were given the product have been notified (via telephone and email) to remove and destroy the papayas that are on store shelves and other commercial places. Supervision for withdrawal effectiveness are already underway by FDA.

The recall was initiated when it was notified by the FDA, on Sept. 8, 2017, that it had tested positive for Salmonella in one of the Maradol Papaya that wasn’t distributed.

Bravo Produce Inc will be taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its imported products by taking samples from each cargo to a private laboratory authorized by that agency for the determination of Salmonella. The company is also cooperating with FDA in its investigation and will provide all possible assistance.