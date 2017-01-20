Food Quality & Safety

Blue Ridge Beef Recalls Turkey Due to Listeria

Blue Ridge Beef is voluntarily recalling one of its frozen products because it is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products are sold in 2 lb. chubs and can be identified with the following manufacturing codes:

  • Lot #103 mfd12716
  • Turkey with bone
  • UPC code 854298001887

The affected products were distributed to retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. This recall was initiated with FDA inspection and sampling of the product.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

iconPrefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »