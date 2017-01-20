Blue Ridge Beef Recalls Turkey Due to Listeria

Blue Ridge Beef is voluntarily recalling one of its frozen products because it is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected products are sold in 2 lb. chubs and can be identified with the following manufacturing codes:

Lot #103 mfd12716

Turkey with bone

UPC code 854298001887

The affected products were distributed to retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. This recall was initiated with FDA inspection and sampling of the product.