Food Quality & Safety

Biery Cheese Recalls Cheeses Due To Listeria

Biery Cheese Co. is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

On Feb. 15, 2017, the firm was notified by Deutsch Kase Haus that they supplied Biery Cheese with various cheeses that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products affected are:

Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell-By Date
Delallo Premium Sliced Colby Cheese 8 oz. 0 72368 12452 0 May, 6, 2017
Delallo Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese 8 oz. 0 72368 12462 9 May 6, 2017
Dietz and Watson Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne 8 oz. 0 31506 79412 4 May 6, 2017
Dietz and Watson Pepper Jack Cheese 8 oz. 0 31506 79450 6 May 6, 2017
Private Selections Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice 8 oz. 0 11110 60861 1 May 6, 2017

The products were distributed between Nov. 11, 2016 and Jan. 4, 2017.  These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company and distributed to centers located in Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

Prefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »