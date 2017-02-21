Biery Cheese Recalls Cheeses Due To Listeria

Biery Cheese Co. is voluntarily recalling specialty Longhorn Colby cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

On Feb. 15, 2017, the firm was notified by Deutsch Kase Haus that they supplied Biery Cheese with various cheeses that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products affected are:

Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell-By Date Delallo Premium Sliced Colby Cheese 8 oz. 0 72368 12452 0 May, 6, 2017 Delallo Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese 8 oz. 0 72368 12462 9 May 6, 2017 Dietz and Watson Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne 8 oz. 0 31506 79412 4 May 6, 2017 Dietz and Watson Pepper Jack Cheese 8 oz. 0 31506 79450 6 May 6, 2017 Private Selections Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice 8 oz. 0 11110 60861 1 May 6, 2017

The products were distributed between Nov. 11, 2016 and Jan. 4, 2017. These products were packaged at Biery Cheese Company and distributed to centers located in Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.