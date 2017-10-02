Belmont Sausage Recalls Smoked Turkey Drumsticks Due to Undeclared Allergens

Belmont Sausage Co., Elk Grove Village, Ill., is recalling an undetermined amount of smoked turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked turkey drumstick items were produced from Sept. 27, 2015 through Sept. 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

25- to 29-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20144.

20- to 24-oz. plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 20 pieces of “Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks” with lot code 20148.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-21309” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an institutional location in Michigan that further distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS Inspection Program Personnel while performing routine label verification checks.