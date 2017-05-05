Beef Chile Colorado Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergen

Blount Fine Foods, Corp., McKinney, Texas, is recalling approximately 8,685 pounds of Beef Chile Colorado frozen meals due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The products are mislabeled as Beef Chile Colorado, but the packaged product contains cheese enchiladas with milk as an ingredient. Milk is a known allergen and is not declared on the product label.

The frozen Beef Chile Colorado products were produced on Nov. 23, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz retail cartons containing “SAFFRON ROAD BEEF CHILE COLORADO WITH MESQUITE BLACK BEANS & GARLIC RICE” with “Best By” dates of “05/23/18 AP.”

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number on the packaging because the company was producing a U.S. FDA product. These items were shipped to distribution centers located in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint.