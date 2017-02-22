Food Quality & Safety

Bee International Issues Allergy Alert on Chocolate Valentines

Bee International, Inc., Chula Vista, Calif., is recalling its 1.7oz. Plastic Heart Tubes with Chocolate Lentils because they may contain undeclared milk protein.

The recalled “Chocolate Lentils” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through food distributors.

The product comes in a 1.7oz clear plastic tube marked with Best Before April 2019 on the label and bearing the UPC 0-73563-00805-9. It is a Valentine item consisting of chocolate lentils packed inside the clear plastic tube, with a heart shaped topper as a lid.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was used during the packaging of the product. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

