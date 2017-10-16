Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats Recalls Salami and Capocollo Due to Aluminum Contamination

Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats, LLC, Buffalo, N.Y., is recalling approximately 22,630 pounds of ready-to-eat Genoa Salami and Capocollo products that may have been contaminated with foreign matter, specifically aluminum.

The ready-to-eat Salami and Capocollo items were produced on various dates from Jan. 30, 2017 to Aug. 21, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

18.9-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni GENOA SALAMI WITH WINE,” with lot codes 31B and 05A. The products have “Sell by” dates of 2/21/18, 2/23/18, 2/27/18, 3/2/18 and 8/17/18.

15-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika,” with lot code 33D. The products have a “Sell by” date of 11/19/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2706” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service establishments in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 11, 2017 when the company notified FSIS of an incident where an aluminum clip was found in the product shipped to a retailer. The issues were found during preparation and slicing of product at the retail level. The product is a ready-to-eat product, and is generally sliced thin as a typical deli meat.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.