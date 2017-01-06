Bakers of Paris Recalls Croissants at Whole Foods Due to Undeclared Allergen

Bakers of Paris is recalling plain, almond, and chocolate croissants sold in 18 Northern California Whole Foods Market stores due to an undeclared allergen. The croissants, sold individually in self-service cases and in clear plastic packs of four, are made with an egg wash which is not declared on the ingredient list.
Products were labeled as follows and carried the following UPCs:
Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159300000
Chocolate Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159500000
Almond Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159400000
Croissant Assorted 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159800000
Chocolate Croissant, 46000058528
Croissant, 46000058529
Almont Croissant, 46000058559
The recalled products have “packed on” dates of 1/4/17 or earlier and “sell by” dates of 1/7/17 or earlier. The products were distributed only to 18 Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California. A full list of affected stores is below.
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip Code
|3000 Telegraph Avenue
|Berkeley
|CA
|94705
|2001 Market Street
|San Francisco
|CA
|94114
|5200 Dublin Blvd
|Dublin
|CA
|94568
|1765 California Street
|San Francisco
|CA
|94109
|1025 Gilman Street
|Berkeley
|CA
|94710
|690 Stanyan St
|San Francisco
|CA
|94117
|230 Bay Place
|Oakland
|CA
|94612
|3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd.
|Lafayette
|CA
|94549
|4800 El Camino Real
|Los Altos
|CA
|94022
|3950 24th Street
|San Francisco
|CA
|94114
|1150 Ocean Ave
|San Francisco
|CA
|94112
|774 Emerson Street
|Palo Alto
|CA
|94301
|450 Rhode Island
|San Francisco
|CA
|94107
|1250 Jefferson Ave
|Redwood City
|CA
|94063
|1010 Park Place
|San Mateo
|CA
|94403
|100 Sunset Drive
|San Ramon
|CA
|94583
|399 4th Street
|San Francisco
|CA
|94107
|1333 E. Newell Ave.
|Walnut Creek
|CA
|94596
