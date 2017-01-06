Bakers of Paris Recalls Croissants at Whole Foods Due to Undeclared Allergen

Bakers of Paris is recalling plain, almond, and chocolate croissants sold in 18 Northern California Whole Foods Market stores due to an undeclared allergen. The croissants, sold individually in self-service cases and in clear plastic packs of four, are made with an egg wash which is not declared on the ingredient list.

Products were labeled as follows and carried the following UPCs:

Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159300000

Chocolate Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159500000

Almond Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159400000

Croissant Assorted 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159800000

Chocolate Croissant, 46000058528

Croissant, 46000058529

Almont Croissant, 46000058559

The recalled products have “packed on” dates of 1/4/17 or earlier and “sell by” dates of 1/7/17 or earlier. The products were distributed only to 18 Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California. A full list of affected stores is below.