Food Quality & Safety

Bakers of Paris Recalls Croissants at Whole Foods Due to Undeclared Allergen

Bakers of Paris is recalling plain, almond, and chocolate croissants sold in 18 Northern California Whole Foods Market stores due to an undeclared allergen. The croissants, sold individually in self-service cases and in clear plastic packs of four, are made with an egg wash which is not declared on the ingredient list.

Products were labeled as follows and carried the following UPCs:

Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159300000
Chocolate Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159500000
Almond Croissant 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159400000
Croissant Assorted 4 Pack Baker Paris, 24159800000
Chocolate Croissant, 46000058528
Croissant, 46000058529
Almont Croissant, 46000058559

The recalled products have “packed on” dates of 1/4/17 or earlier and “sell by” dates of 1/7/17 or earlier. The products were distributed only to 18 Whole Foods Market stores in Northern California. A full list of affected stores is below.

Address City State Zip Code
3000 Telegraph Avenue Berkeley CA 94705
2001 Market Street San Francisco CA 94114
5200 Dublin Blvd Dublin CA 94568
1765 California Street San Francisco CA 94109
1025 Gilman Street Berkeley CA 94710
690 Stanyan St San Francisco CA 94117
230 Bay Place Oakland CA 94612
3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette CA 94549
4800 El Camino Real Los Altos CA 94022
3950 24th Street San Francisco CA 94114
1150 Ocean Ave San Francisco CA 94112
774 Emerson Street Palo Alto CA 94301
450 Rhode Island San Francisco CA 94107
1250 Jefferson Ave Redwood City CA 94063
1010 Park Place San Mateo CA 94403
100 Sunset Drive San Ramon CA 94583
399 4th Street San Francisco CA 94107
1333 E. Newell Ave. Walnut Creek CA 94596

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Whitepapers

View More Whitepapers »

Digital Editions

iconPrefer reading our publications digitally? The digital issues are replicas of our print publication and available to view free of charge.

View Digital Archive »

On-Demand Webcasts

View More Webcasts »