Ava’s Brand Organic Cashews Recalled Due to Listeria

Hampton Farms is voluntarily recalling Ava’s brand Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted 8 oz. tubs distributed in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company has been notified by its cashew supplier that the cashews used have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Routine sampling of a different item from another company revealed positive Listeria monocytogenes results, and a subsequent investigation in their manufacturing environment revealed a contaminated piece of equipment that was also used to produce the ingredient the company received. Although test results of the company’s cashews were negative for Listeria, it is recalling this item out of an abundance of caution.

All affected distributors and retail stores have been notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves. Fewer than 225 units of this product were offered for retail sale.

This announcement applies only to this lot code:

Ava’s Brand 8 oz. Organic Roasted Salted Cashews

UPC 8-10111-01035-1

Best By 4/28/18, Lot 11817-L2