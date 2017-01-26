Atlas Meat Co. Recalls Pork Products Due To Misbranding

Atlas Meat Company, Fort Collins, Colo., is recalling approximately 2,579 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding. The products may contain monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is not declared on the product label.

The ground pork sausage items were produced on various dates from Oct. 12, 2016 through Jan. 23, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

0.80 to 1.5-lb. vacuum-sealed or butcher paper wrapped packages containing “Atlas Meat Pork Breakfast Ssg.”

0.80 to 1.5-lb. vacuum-sealed or butcher paper wrapped packages containing “Atlas Meat Pork Italian ssg.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40306” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold directly to consumers at the firm’s Fort Collins, Colo. location and shipped to retail locations in Colorado and Wyoming.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 23, 2017, by FSIS inspection personnel during routine verification activities.